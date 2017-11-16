Luke Gale: England have got right combinations to go far in World Cup

Super League Man of Steel Luke Gale believes England have found the right combination to unlock the key to World Cup success.

Coach Wayne Bennett is to stick with Gareth Widdop at full-back for Sunday’s quarter-final against Papua New Guinea at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium, which gives Gale a chance to build on his promising half-back partnership with veteran Kevin Brown.

The trio combined effectively in their final group game against France, helping England romp into a 26-0 lead after 28 minutes before falling away in the second half as Bennett rang the changes.

“I thought the combination worked real well,” Gale said. “Kev plays with real good structure and talks great and Gaz was outstanding at full-back.

“He’s an extra half and, as a team, I thought we worked real well and scored some great tries early on. We got lost a bit in the second half with a few too many errors but overall I was happy with how it went. Our plays went well and that’s the type of football we want to play.”

England are boosted by the return from injury of influential South Sydney forward Sam Burgess as they prepare to play sudden-death rugby.

“In Sam’s first session back he nearly killed Kev Brown,” Gale said. “Sam wanted to test himself and he was taking it to the next level.

“He is an important player and an important character in camp as well. We’ve missed him in training and we’re looking forward to having him back. He’s a great player. The boys are ready for this sort of test. Sudden-death football brings out the best in you. Everything’s on the line and I think you’ll see an improved England performance this week.

“Obviously we didn’t get off to the greatest of starts against the Aussies and Lebanon was a bit indifferent but we’re peaking at the right time. The first half against France was a blueprint of how we want to play and hopefully there’s more of that in the next few rounds.”

Gale insists England will not under-estimate the challenge of Papua New Guinea, who gave Tony Smith’s men a fright in the opening game of the 2008 World Cup and go into Sunday’s game on the back of a three-match winning run.

“I think PNG have been outstanding so far in this tournament,” the Castleford half-back said. “They’ve been good to watch and they’re a physical side. We’re expecting a big challenge.”

Gale is set to get a close-up view of a new team-mate, Garry Lo, the blockbusting winger who will make the move from Sheffield Eagles to Castleford in 2018.

“To be honest I don’t know a lot about him but he’s gone well so far,” Gale added. “I’ll maybe have a catch-up after the game. When you play the islanders they’re all big, physical men and it will be a test. But our boys are ready and I’m looking forward to the encounter.”