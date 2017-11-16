Menu

Leroy Fer shows off a different handshake for each of his Swansea team-mates

UK Sport | Published:

Tammy Abraham filmed the Dutch international performing the elaborate greetings

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer has taken secret handshakes to a new level after creating a different one for each of his team-mates.

Tammy Abraham filmed the Dutch international working his way round the team’s dressing room and performing the elaborate greetings on Thursday.

Some team mates, like Renato Sanches – who Fer shook hands with first – appeared to be enthusiastic, while others like Alfie Mawson performed the greeting while holding onto his phone.

After completing his 11th handshake, Fer was treated to a round of applause from his team-mates.

It was a show of good team spirit by Paul Clement’s Swansea, who are currently 19th in the Premier League standings.

The Swans are just two points from safety and travel to Burnley on Saturday for their first game back in action following the international break.

