UKAD closes investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky with no charges

UK Anti-Doping’s 14-month investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky has concluded with no charges being brought.

The investigation was opened in September 2016 after the Daily Mail reported that a mystery package had been delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins’ doctor at the end of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine race in France.

It was later alleged that the package contained a banned corticosteroid but the doctor involved, Dr Richard Freeman, claimed it was a legal decongestant called fluimucil.

Despite interviewing 37 current and former staff at British Cycling and Team Sky, UKAD has been unable to prove or disprove Dr Freeman’s claim and is now closing the case unless new evidence comes to light.

In a statement on its website, UKAD said: “Put simply, due to the lack of contemporaneous evidence, UKAD has been unable to definitively confirm the contents of the package.

“The significant likelihood is that it is now impossible to do so.”