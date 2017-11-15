Sir Bradley Wiggins hits out at UKAD for putting him through ‘a living hell’

Sir Bradley Wiggins has broken his silence on UK Anti-Doping’s investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in cycling, saying it has provoked a “malicious witch hunt” that has been a “living hell” for his family.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, Wiggins welcomed Wednesday’s announcement by UKAD that it was closing a 14-month investigation into a package that was delivered to his team doctor at the end of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine race in France.

As UKAD has been unable to prove what was in that package, commonly refereed to as the Jiffy bag, it said no anti-doping charges would be brought.

While this has “pleased” Wiggins, the 37-year-old has criticised UKAD for not issuing an “unqualified finding of innocence” and said he will consider his legal options.