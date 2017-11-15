Nicky Henderson rules Altior out of Tingle Creek Chase

Altior will miss the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown next month due to “a wind problem”, trainer Nicky Henderson said in a statement to bookmakers Unibet.

The brilliant seven-year-old had drifted markedly in the Tingle Creek betting throughout Wednesday afternoon and will not line in the two-mile Grade One, for which he was a short-priced favourite.

Altior will now require a “small procedure to rectify the problem”.

Altior clears the last fence before going on to win the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival (Julian Herbert/PA)

Henderson said: “I’m really disappointed to report that Altior will miss the Grade One Tingle Creek at Sandown next month due to a wind problem that has surfaced, which means he will not be ready in time.

“He started faster work last week in the build-up to Sandown and did an excellent piece with Lough Derg Spirit last Tuesday. He was actually quite brilliant, and it is quite bizarre this has come up as up until now he had shown no signs whatsoever that there was anything untoward.

“However, he made a whistling noise on Saturday so we did an overland scope yesterday, which is basically galloping while being scoped.

“And between our own vet Dave Matterson and Geoff Lane they both concluded that he has a small issue with his wind whereby his larynx isn’t opening sufficiently so after discussing the matter with his owners, Christopher and Pat Pugh, we decided that he will need a small procedure to rectify the problem.”

Altior is unbeaten in 11 races and six starts over fences, which included a comprehensive victory in the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Henderson is still optimistic his stable star can recover in time for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at this season’s Festival.

He said: “Whether we are able to fit in a prep race we don’t know and only time will tell, I certainly wouldn’t want to speculate.

“We can have racecourse gallops if we need too, but Altior will have a month’s box rest and we’ll go from there. His health is our only priority. The good news is that this horse doesn’t have to retire and he will be back, make no mistake about it.”