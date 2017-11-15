Kyrie Irving helps Celtics secure 13th straight win

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points to help power the Boston Celtics to their 13th straight win, a 109-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

After missing his team’s win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Irving returned with a vengeance, wearing a face mask to protect the facial fracture he had suffered in Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The @celtics increase their win streak to 13 games behind 25 points from Kyrie Irving! pic.twitter.com/1bykTTvT2r — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2017

Marcus Morris was also on impressive form, recording 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum scored 19 points for the Celtics.

The Raptors overcame the Houston Rockets 129-113, building up an early lead by scoring 76 points in the first half.

The second quarter saw the side set a franchise record with 45 points, while DeMar DeRozan led the scoring by finishing with 27 points.

In Dallas, the San Antonio Spurs toppled the Mavericks 97-91, despite a late surge by the home side to cut the deficit to just one point early in the final quarter.

That's a new season-high of 32 for @aldridge_12. pic.twitter.com/asOh95qD15 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2017

But they failed to take the lead, with the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge helping to extend his side’s lead once again on his way to a season high of 32 points.