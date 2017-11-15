France to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being selected ahead of South Africa and Ireland.

South Africa was expected to be awarded the tournament for a second time after being named as the preferred host nation by World Rugby’s independent review, but France instead won the vote of member nations.

Congratulations to France who have been awarded Rugby World Cup 2023 following World Rugby Council's vote #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/8enJhanPmW — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 15, 2017

A simple majority from the 39 votes was required and France claimed 18 votes to South Africa’s 13 in the first round of voting. Ireland had eight votes and were eliminated.

The second round saw France claim 24 votes to South Africa’s 15 to be named hosts for a second time, after 2007.