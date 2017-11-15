France to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

Will history be made today in the States?
THE historic dual role of the Bailiff could be ended today after decades of discussions and debate on whether he should remain as President of the States.
Advertising
South Africa had been named as the preferred host nation by World Rugby’s independent review
France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being selected ahead of South Africa and Ireland.
South Africa was expected to be awarded the tournament for a second time after being named as the preferred host nation by World Rugby’s independent review, but France instead won the vote of member nations.
A simple majority from the 39 votes was required and France claimed 18 votes to South Africa’s 13 in the first round of voting. Ireland had eight votes and were eliminated.
The second round saw France claim 24 votes to South Africa’s 15 to be named hosts for a second time, after 2007.
Advertising
THE historic dual role of the Bailiff could be ended today after decades of discussions and debate on whether he should remain as President of the States.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.