7 England youngsters given their chance under Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has not been afraid to put his faith in youth since taking charge of England and guiding the Three Lions to the 2018 World Cup.

The England manager continued that policy for the two goalless draws against Germany and Brazil as he works on his master plan for Russia next summer.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the young players given their chance in the senior England side since the start of the season.

Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks impressed on his England debut in the win in Lithuania (Mike Egerton/PA)

He started the latter and was a bright spark in a forgettable 1-0 win for the Three Lions with the 21-year-old impressing in possession. Injury forced him to miss the recent friendlies after he starred for Spurs in their two Champions League games against holders Real Madrid.

Harry Maguire

So proud and honoured every time i play for @England. Thanks for your support last night. #ThreeLions ???⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RPMT1Bjxwb — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 11, 2017

The Leicester defender could be installed as the elder statesman of recent debutants as he was handed his maiden cap at the age of 24.

Maguire started alongside fellow newcomer Winks in the win in Vilnius, retaining his place in Southgate’s back three for the recent friendly double-header where he played his part in keeping the World champions and the mighty Brazil at bay.

Jordan Pickford

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made his England debut against Germany on Friday night (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Everton goalkeeper is another to roll off the England production line and was handed the gloves for his first cap despite his Everton side struggling in the Premier League and he proved his call-up was justified.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (21) vs Germany 50/52 passes completed4/4 dribbles completed3 losses of possession2 key passes2 clearances1/1 aerials won1 block Still only 21. But proving, yet again, that he's ready. ? pic.twitter.com/dBZF9NEMt9 — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) November 10, 2017

The 21-year-old midfielder felt he had to move away from Chelsea on loan this season to play regular first-team football and earned his senior debut after starring for a Crystal Palace side who sit bottom of the Premier League.

After a nervy first 10 minutes on his debut against Germany, Loftus-Cheek showed his class and grew into the international fold before picking up the man of the match award. His international week was marred as he was forced off in the first-half of the Brazil game with a back injury.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Swansea, started in attack against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

With Harry Kane out injured, the 20-year-old was handed a starting berth by Southgate for the Germany game. He struggled to make a similar impact to Loftus-Cheek but showed some promise and also came off the bench four days later against Brazil.

Joe Gomez

Another great experience & good result for the team. Dream to play at Wembley for England, thank you for the support ??❤️ A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

The 20-year-old is now enjoying himself at Anfield and the defender came on for the injured Phil Jones against Germany before starting and earning the man-of-the-match accolade in the Brazil stalemate, playing his part in keeping Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and club-mate Philippe Coutinho quiet.

Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke came off the bench against Brazil to make his senior England debut (Mike Egerton/PA)

The former Chelsea youngster, 20, came off the bench in the latter stages and did enough to impress ex-England international Ian Wright, coming close to winning the game late on only to get the ball caught under his feet.