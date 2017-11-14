Menu

Advertising

Wales pegged back by Panama as Cardiff crowd show support for Chris Coleman

UK Sport | Published:

Wales were held to a draw by World Cup finalists Panama

Chris Coleman marked what could be his final game as Wales manager with a 1-1 draw against World Cup finalists Panama.

Tom Lawrence’s 75th-minute wonderful solo strike – his second Wales goal – looked like settling a hard-fought friendly in Cardiff.

But Wales, who saw Sam Vokes fail to convert a first-half penalty, were pegged back in the third minute of stoppage time when Armando Cooper rifled past Danny Ward.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News