Wales pegged back by Panama as Cardiff crowd show support for Chris Coleman
Wales were held to a draw by World Cup finalists Panama
Chris Coleman marked what could be his final game as Wales manager with a 1-1 draw against World Cup finalists Panama.
Tom Lawrence’s 75th-minute wonderful solo strike – his second Wales goal – looked like settling a hard-fought friendly in Cardiff.
But Wales, who saw Sam Vokes fail to convert a first-half penalty, were pegged back in the third minute of stoppage time when Armando Cooper rifled past Danny Ward.
