No regrets for Garcia as he chases Race to Dubai title

Sergio Garcia insists he has no regrets at leaving himself just a two per cent chance of winning the Race to Dubai for the first time as he gets to grips with a surprising change of equipment.

Garcia can finish the season as European number one by claiming a fourth win of the season in the DP World Tour Championship, but only if leader Tommy Fleetwood is outside the top 12 and Justin Rose fourth or worse.

The Masters champion has not played since victory in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, an event hosted by his own foundation, and therefore missed three lucrative Rolex Series events.

And given that he is playing with new equipment on a Jumeirah Golf Estates course which is not one of his favourites, that two per cent chance of topping the money list could even be somewhat optimistic.

And then there were three… pic.twitter.com/NFmu8K1oWU — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 14, 2017

“Winning the Race to Dubai would be great but I’m not going to change my whole life for it,” the 37-year-old said of his refusal to change his schedule. “I’m happy finishing second, third, fourth or wherever I finish at the end of the week.

“I don’t even know (the permutations). It doesn’t really bother me. What I’m going to do is go out there and try to do the same as every other week, which is play the best I can and give myself the best option of winning this week.

“I can’t control what other people do. Obviously both Tommy and Justin are playing really well so I’m not expecting them to finish 40th or 50th.

“To be totally honest, I see a two per cent chance of me winning the Race to Dubai. But I’m fine with it, I can live with it. It has been a great year and that’s not going to change.”

Garcia rates his chances at just two per cent (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Parent company Adidas sold TaylorMade in May, the same month in which Rory McIlroy signed a 10-year, multi-million pound TaylorMade contract. Tiger Woods joined the company in January.

“I guess all companies change and the politics with TaylorMade have changed after leaving Adidas,” added Garcia, who won his first major title at Augusta National in April. “We couldn’t come to an agreement.

“I understand that it’s also difficult when you have so many top players, to keep all of them. Unfortunately we were in that package.”

Garcia will use Callaway equipment for the first time in competition this week and although no deal has been signed, a formal agreement looks set to follow.

“I would say the most difficult thing to fit into your game would be the golf ball, when you have played with one for quite a while,” Garcia added.

“With what we have been testing, the numbers have been really good with the balls that Callaway has brought to me. Now it’s just a matter of trying it on the golf course and trying it in tournament play.”