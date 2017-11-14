Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson join England squad

England have called-up Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson for the first time for this month’s 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

Interim head coach Mo Marley also again has goalkeeper Karen Bardsley available following injury, but is without midfielder Jade Moore, after she underwent ankle surgery, for the home fixtures with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

Marley had also selected midfielders Walsh, of Manchester City, and Arsenal’s Williamson while working with the Under-19s, but Eni Aluko – regularly a substitute at Chelsea – is again overlooked.

“These matches are hugely important to the World Cup qualifying campaign and we will be looking to get two good results, and finish 2017 in strong fashion,” the 50-year-old told the Football Association’s official website.

“I know Keira and Leah well from the Under-19s set-up and they are both talented young players with lots of potential and playing well for their clubs, and I am pleased to welcome them into the senior squad.”