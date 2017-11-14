George Kruis dropped by England for Australia Test

England have dropped George Kruis for Saturday’s autumn international against Australia at Twickenham.

Kruis started the 21-8 victory over Argentina but has been released back to his club Saracens after Eddie Jones opted to include Charlie Ewels in a 25-man training squad retained at the squad’s Bagshot base.

Joe Marler is set to play a role against the Wallabies when the team is announced on Thursday morning after Ellis Genge was also discharged.

Kruis was a peripheral figure against the Pumas at Twickenham and has paid the price by being jettisoned completely from the 23.

It is the latest blow in a disappointing year for Kruis, who has suffered a number of injury setbacks and was also dropped for an error-strewn performance in the first Test of the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

The 27-year-old, a protege of England forwards coach and his former Saracens captain Steve Borthwick, was viewed as an indispensable part of the team as recently as the RBS 6 Nations but his star continues to wane.

Steve Borthwick, left, and George Kruis in an England training session (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Marler returns after completing his three-week ban for striking with the elbow and will either start or be named on the bench against Australia, depending on whether Eddie Jones decides to reduce Mako Vunipola’s workload.

Alex Lozowski has also been dropped despite appearing as a second-half replacement on Saturday, making the initial break that led to Semesa Rokoduguni’s match-sealing try.

Lozowksi’s exit means that his Saracens colleague Owen Farrell is almost certain to be involved against the Wallabies after being rested for Argentina alongside Maro Itoje, who is also poised to make his comeback.

Mike Brown is present among the 25 despite being likely to miss out as he follows the return to play protocols for concussion, as is Jonny May who has made a full return to training following his recovery from a hamstring strain.