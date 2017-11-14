Advertising
England emerge with credit after holding Brazil at Wembley
England finish 2017 with back-to-back goalless draws
England stifled superior opponents for the second time in a week as Brazil followed Germany in settling for a Wembley stalemate.
Gareth Southgate’s long-term mission is to win hearts and minds, if not World Cups, with his fresh-faced Three Lions and if two 0-0 draws in five days represents a slow start then it might easily have been worse given the calibre of the opposition.
Brazil arrived at full strength and with a formidable run of form behind them but while they dominated possession their vaunted front three of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus toiled without reward.
