Cleveland Cavaliers reveal their inner Arthur after New York Knicks win
Eastern conference side share social memes in the wake of their win over the New York Knicks
When LeBron James shared a meme of cartoon aardvark Arthur clenching a fist last week, it sent the NBA’s gossip mill into overdrive.
What was eating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star man? Was it former team-mate Kyrie Irving starring for Boston or was it Eric Bledsoe signing for Milwaukee?
After turning around their early-season slump – including recovering from a 23-point deficit to win in New York on Monday – the Cavs all went a little Arthur…
First there was injured point guard Isaiah Thomas, who is close to a return to fitness…
