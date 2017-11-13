Menu

Zabaleta wears a Manchester City snood at West Ham training

UK Sport | Published:

The defender joined the Hammers from City in the summer

It seems the old saying is true – Once a Blue, always a Blue.

That’s the case with Pablo Zabaleta, who was wearing a snood in the colours his former club Manchester City during West Ham’s training on Monday.

David Moyes took the session accompanied by his new assistants Stuart Pearce and Alan Irvine.

Maybe the West Ham club shop haven’t taken delivery of claret and blue snoods yet.

No doubt a word from Pearce will be enough to ensure the former Argentina international turns up at training wearing a Hammers snood.

