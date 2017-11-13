Whisper books Newbury ticket with winning reappearance at Kempton

Two-runner races may not be to everyone’s liking but Nicky Henderson was not complaining after Whisper made a winning return in the Weatherbys General Stud Book Online Graduation Chase at Kempton.

Having claimed the extended two-and-a-half-mile prize 12 months ago with Josses Hill, the Seven Barrows handler landed the race for the second year in succession as the RSA Chase runner-up saw off Clan Des Obeaux by half a length – just as he did in the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Henderson said of the 4-6 winner: “They are two nice horses and have run to the pound of last year, and you can’t say that was dead boring.

“They’ve had a good gallop and quickened up, he’s taken a good blow. Davy (Russell) was great on him, he sat still and let him get his second wind and let battle commence.

“He needed that and it will straighten him up for wherever he goes next, which is Newbury for the Ladbrokes Trophy.”

There was more success for Henderson earlier on the card, with Mr Whipped (2-9) landing the John and Josie Celebration Novices’ Hurdle by four and a half lengths in the hands of Nico de Boinville.

Henderson said: “He is not a two-miler and he is not a hurdler, but on the other hand he has got to do something for the year.”

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had his trip to the Sunbury track made worthwhile with Give Me A Copper (1-3) seeing off sole rival Three Ways by three-quarters of a length in the Follow At BetVictorRacing On Twitter Novices’ Chase.

Trainer Paul Nicholls said: “He could conceivably be an RSA horse. I half had in mind going to Doncaster for the Grade Two (December Novices’ Chase) that Present Man won up there. Harry (Cobden) was impressed with him.”

Bags Groove (2-1) booked his ticket to next year’s Cheltenham Festival in staying on strongly to take the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle by a length and a quarter.

Winning trainer Harry Fry said: “I said to Noel Fehily coming in ‘I hope it was more enjoyable there than watching in the stands’.

“He took a while to get into top gear, but he got there in the end. We came here to get the Pertemps qualifier in the bag and that gives us an option in the spring.”

Ben Pauling hopes Way Back Then (9-2) will be competing at the top table later in the season after the six-year-old made a winning return when taking the BetVictor Golden Goal Novices’ Hurdle by three-quarters of a length.

He said: “Daryl (Jacob) said with a lead he was great and as soon as he was left in front he was just having a look. I’d like to think he will feature in some decent races in the spring.”

Quote of the day

Harry Bannister gave Eyesopenwideawake an enterprising ride from the front to claim the BetVictor Chase for trainer Harry Whittington and his debrief was quite simple: “I’ve not had many rides over fences around here like that!”

Performance of the day

Way Back Then was given plenty of time to get over a setback after his bumper win at Ludlow last year and the patient approach looks to have paid off for trainer Ben Pauling judging by his comeback victory.

Ride of the day

Noel Fehily may have had to take the stamina of Bags Groove on trust, but despite looking well held turning for home the Grade One-winning rider kept the Harry Fry-gelding up to the task before landing the Pertemps qualifier.