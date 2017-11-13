Advertising
Watch: When animal lover Cook met crocodiles Caesar and Bully
The England team visited the Billabong Sanctuary Native Wildlife Park
Australia’s bowling attack should hold no fears for England opener Alastair Cook having seen off a spell from a couple of crocodiles.
Cook, who works on a family farm near Leighton Buzzard, and team-mate Moeen Ali kept Caesar and Bully safely at arm’s length at the Billabong Sanctuary Native Wildlife Park in Townsville on Monday morning.
They will need to be just as focused against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird when the first Test begins in Brisbane on November 23.
Watch as Cook, renowned for his calmness and poise at the crease, displays the same traits when feeding the crocodiles as well as meeting a koala during their trip.
