Wales v Panama Talking Points

Wales are at home for the first time since their World Cup campaign ended in heartbreak with a 1-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

Chris Coleman’s side lost 2-0 to France in a Paris friendly on Friday and now play World Cup-bound Panama at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Here Press Association Sport looks at some of the talking points ahead of the first meeting between the two countries

Coleman’s last stand?

Chris Coleman’s future as Wales boss is uncertain (David Davies/PA)

Bright young things

Wales saw a glimpse of their future in France when Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks came on as second-half substitutes.

Wales saw a glimpse of their future in France when Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks came on as second-half substitutes. All three impressed against star-studded opposition and are expected to start against Panama. Liverpool forward Woodburn won his fifth cap in Paris but has yet to start. He showed his finishing skills with a World Cup winner against Austria in September, while Sheffield United striker Brooks also has pace to burn. Ampadu only turned 17 in September, but the holding midfielder or centre-back has already made his Chelsea debut and looks a fantastic prospect.

Gunter’s special night

Chris Gunter is set to win his 85th cap for Wales on Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA)

Wales need to regain momentum

FT in Cardiff. Wales have lost to Rep. of Ireland #WALIRL pic.twitter.com/HdYXvgFjuR — Wales (@FAWales) October 9, 2017

Losing to the Republic and seeing their World Cup dream destroyed was a hammer blow for a team who have become used to the good times in recent years. Coleman said after the France defeat there was a “hangover” and that it would be there for some time. But Wales could do with a positive performance and result against Panama in their final game of 2017. Wales are off to the China Cup in March but there will be no serious action until September and, with plenty of spaces expected in the Cardiff stands on Tuesday, Coleman’s side must convince the Welsh public they are heading in the right direction before Euro 2020.

Can Panama make a World Cup impact?