Menu

Advertising

Paul Pogba attends MTV EMA awards alongside brothers

UK Sport | Published:

The Frenchman was accompanied by siblings Florentin and Mathias

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba took some time out from his injury rehabilitation to attend the MTV EMA awards in London on Sunday night.

The Frenchman, who has been sidelined since September with a hamstring problem, was accompanied by siblings Florentin and Mathias at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Pogba even uploaded a video to Instagram of the trio showing off some moves in the dressing room.

It wasn’t all fun and games for the 24-year-old though, as he took to the stage alongside Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer to present Shawn Mendes with the Best Song award.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News