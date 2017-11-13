Oliver Norwood urges Michael O’Neill to stay on as Northern Ireland manager

Oliver Norwood hopes Northern Ireland’s valiant display in Switzerland will persuade manager Michael O’Neill to remain at the helm.

O’Neill will take time considering his future after his team came up just short in their World Cup play-off with the Swiss, when a dubious penalty decision in the first leg ended their hopes of reaching back-to-back major tournaments for the first time in the country’s history.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill consoles Jamie Ward who may have played his last game for his country (Nick Potts/PA Images)

They were among the first O’Neill consoled at full-time, though his own time with Northern Ireland may have reached its conclusion three years before his contract runs out.

The 48-year-old is unlikely to be short of suitors. The Edinburgh-based boss fits the bill for Scotland, while vacancies with Sunderland and the United States, where O’Neill spent part of his playing career, may also be alluring.

“We spoke about making Northern Ireland proud and I think we did that,” said the midfielder, on loan at Fulham from Brighton.

“We are devastated as a squad, but I hope we stick together. We will stick together as it’s a great bunch of lads and it is a pleasure to play for Northern Ireland.

“Hopefully, all the players will remain available for one more campaign.

Oliver Norwood is hoping Michael O’Neill will stay on as Northern Ireland manager (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

“The message is loud and clear from the players and fans that we would like Michael to stay as we can achieve great things with this squad.

“We have some good young players coming through and we have players with a lot of experience as well.”

O’Neill will not be rushed into determining what happens next, though no amount of time will likely remove the feeling of injustice at the manner in which Northern Ireland’s World Cup dream died.