Loyalty to managers still the best recipe for success, study shows

The link between managerial stability and footballing success is backed up by a new study.

The sport’s traditionalists have long argued for the merits of sticking with a manager, pointing to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and Arsenal under Arsene Wenger as prime examples.

Responding to the Press Association Sport study, League Managers’ Association chief executive Richard Bevan takes aim at football’s “hire and fire culture” and calls for improved recruitment processes.

Wenger celebrated 20 years at Arsenal in 2016, while Ferguson’s 26-year reign to 2013 occupied the bulk of the study period for United.

At the other end of the scale, Notts County have cycled through a remarkable 23 managers in 20 years while Crystal Palace’s ruthless sacking of Frank de Boer was not out of character – they are just two behind County and are the only other team to surpass 20 managers.

Press Association Sport put together a “success index”, with one point added for a trophy or a promotion and one subtracted for a relegation. The 10 clubs with fewest managers combined for an

index score of 38 while the 13 teams (10 and ties) with most managers totalled just four.

The study found that:

:: The average club used almost 12 managers (11.93) in the study period.

:: Morecambe, with just three managers in 20 years, split Arsenal and United (four) in making the fewest permanent appointments.

:: Accrington and Everton (five), Crewe and Ipswich (six) and Bournemouth, Burnley and Burton (seven) round out the 10 clubs with fewest bosses, although Everton had sacked their fifth appointment – Ronald Koeman – and had not appointed a permanent successor by the end of the study period.

:: United scooped 19 major trophies, 16 of them under Ferguson including nine Premier League crowns. Arsenal added three league titles and seven FA Cups while Crewe won the 2013 EFL Trophy.

Long-serving bosses Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have brought great success to their clubs (Martin Rickett/PA)

d Everton spent the entire study period in the top flight, with the other seven clubs with the fewest permanent appointments combining for 17 promotions and nine relegations.

:: Bournemouth climbed from League Two to the Premier League and Burton from the Northern Premier League to the Championship, while the relegations were shared among the clubs with six or seven managers (Crewe four, Bournemouth two, Burnley two, Ipswich one).

:: County’s hiring and firing has not helped them progress – over the 20 years they have had two promotions and three relegations.

:: Palace have twice dropped out of the Premier League only to return on both occasions. De Boer’s sacking followed a winless start this season which leaves them in another survival fight.

:: Portsmouth won the FA Cup under Harry Redknapp, who accounts for two of their 19 managerial appointments, but they also crashed from the Premier League to League Two before bouncing back to the third tier last season.

:: Swindon and Oldham have each used 18 managers, with 17 apiece for Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Swansea and 16 for Barnsley, Brentford, Leicester and QPR.

:: Six of Leeds’ 17 appointments were made under controversial former majority shareholder Massimo Cellino, nicknamed ‘the manager eater’, in a period spanning June 2014 to June 2016, when the last Cellino appointment – Garry Monk – was announced.

Former Leeds majority shareholder Massimo Cellino (Daniel Hambury/EMPICS)

:: Leicester, the shock 2016 Premier League champions who also won the League Cup in 2000, went through three relegations and three promotions.

:: Swansea climbed from the fourth tier to the Premier League, adding the 2013 League Cup and an EFL Trophy, and had only one relegation in 2001.