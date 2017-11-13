Menu

Advertising

Football rumours from the media

UK Sport | Published:

Could Fernando Torres be set for a return to the English top flight?

What the papers say

Fernando Torres is eyeing a return to the Premier League and could be interested in signing for Newcastle or Southampton, according to the Mirror. Representatives for the 33-year-old striker have let his desire to leave Atletico on loan in January be known to Magpies manager Rafa Benitez and Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino, the paper claims.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The Mirror reports that Germany star Can, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has already caught the eye of Italian giants Juventus, but the Serie A outfit could now face serious competition from Dortmund who are keen to get him on a free transfer next summer.

Britain Soccer Champions League
Emre Can is wanted by Borussia Dortmund (Rui Vieira/AP)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is being chased by three Italian clubs, according to reports in Italy. The Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper claims the Italy international, who has not managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford, is wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Roma.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Wilfried Zaha has been picked out as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates (John Walton/PA)

Social round-up

@TheSunFootball: Disgraced Patrice Evra looks set to sign for new club

Advertising

@MirrorFootball: Barcelona hoping to land breakthrough Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt?

Players to watch

Morgan Gibbs-White: Liverpool are ready to fork out £5 million for the 17-year-old Wolves midfielder, according to the Sun. The teenager, who was part of the England Under-17s team to be crowned world champions last month, has sparked interest from Tottenham and Arsenal too, the paper says.

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Bet365 Stadium
Morgan Gibbs-White has caught the eye of Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News