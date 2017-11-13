Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Could Fernando Torres be set for a return to the English top flight?
What the papers say
Fernando Torres is eyeing a return to the Premier League and could be interested in signing for Newcastle or Southampton, according to the Mirror. Representatives for the 33-year-old striker have let his desire to leave Atletico on loan in January be known to Magpies manager Rafa Benitez and Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino, the paper claims.
Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The Mirror reports that Germany star Can, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has already caught the eye of Italian giants Juventus, but the Serie A outfit could now face serious competition from Dortmund who are keen to get him on a free transfer next summer.
Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is being chased by three Italian clubs, according to reports in Italy. The Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper claims the Italy international, who has not managed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford, is wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Roma.
Social round-up
Players to watch
Morgan Gibbs-White: Liverpool are ready to fork out £5 million for the 17-year-old Wolves midfielder, according to the Sun. The teenager, who was part of the England Under-17s team to be crowned world champions last month, has sparked interest from Tottenham and Arsenal too, the paper says.
