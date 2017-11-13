Menu

England’s record in penalty shootouts at major tournaments

UK Sport | Published:

The Three Lions have a largely miserable record in shootouts

Gareth Southgate is considering pre-World Cup penalty shootouts in a bid to rid England of their spot-kick woes.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at England’s largely miserable record from 12 yards.

1990 World Cup semi-final v West Germany

Chris Waddle
(Ross Kinnaird/EMPICS Sport)

Euro 96 quarter-final v Spain

Stuart Pearce
(Sean Dempsey/PA)

Euro 96 semi-final v Germany

Gareth Southgate
(PA)

1998 World Cup last 16 v Argentina

Soccer – World Cup France 98 – Second Round – Argentina v England
(Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)

Euro 2004 quarter-final v Portugal

David Beckham and Darius Vassell
(Martin Rickett/PA)

2006 World Cup quarter-final v Portugal

Frank Lampard
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Euro 2012 quarter-finals v Italy

Ashley Cole
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
