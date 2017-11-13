England’s record in penalty shootouts at major tournaments

Gareth Southgate is considering pre-World Cup penalty shootouts in a bid to rid England of their spot-kick woes.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at England’s largely miserable record from 12 yards.

1990 World Cup semi-final v West Germany

(Ross Kinnaird/EMPICS Sport)

Euro 96 quarter-final v Spain

(Sean Dempsey/PA)

Euro 96 semi-final v Germany

(PA)

1998 World Cup last 16 v Argentina

(Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)

Euro 2004 quarter-final v Portugal

(Martin Rickett/PA)

2006 World Cup quarter-final v Portugal

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Euro 2012 quarter-finals v Italy