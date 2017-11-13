Advertising
England’s record in penalty shootouts at major tournaments
The Three Lions have a largely miserable record in shootouts
Gareth Southgate is considering pre-World Cup penalty shootouts in a bid to rid England of their spot-kick woes.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at England’s largely miserable record from 12 yards.
1990 World Cup semi-final v West Germany
Euro 96 quarter-final v Spain
Euro 96 semi-final v Germany
1998 World Cup last 16 v Argentina
Euro 2004 quarter-final v Portugal
2006 World Cup quarter-final v Portugal
Euro 2012 quarter-finals v Italy
