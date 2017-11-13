Broken elbow puts Sam Twiston-Davies on the sidelines

Sam Twiston-Davies is hoping to be back in action for the Ladbrokes Trophy meeting at Newbury next month after suffering a broken elbow in a fall at Sandown on Sunday.

Twiston-Davies gave up his rides at Kempton on Monday, following the tumble from Double Ross, trained by his father, Nigel, at the second fence of the veterans’ handicap chase at the weekend.

The rider went for X-rays and said after the damage was confirmed: “I’m a bit sore, but am aiming for Newbury (December 1 and 2), fingers crossed.”

Sadly fractured olecranon (elbow) cast on. Hoping to do what we can to be back for Newbury . #fingerscrossed — Sam Twiston-Davies (@samtwiston) November 13, 2017

His boss Paul Nicholls, who will have a strong team of horses for Cheltenham’s three-day November meeting which starts on Friday, said: “He’s fractured his elbow and he says he’ll be back for the Hennessy meeting, but that is only two weeks on Saturday, so we will see.

“He’ll have to be fit when he’s back.”

Sam Twiston-Davies is hoping to return from injury in time for the Ladbrokes Trophy fixture at Newbury (Adam Davy/PA)

Nicholls had said earlier in the day: “We’ve got Sean (Bowen) and Harry (Cobden) as a good back-up team and they’ve done the job before. If he is off it is not a problem, but it is frustrating as he is riding well.”