5 things we learned from the Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton delivered a champion’s drive to fight back from last to fourth at the penultimate round of his title-winning season in Brazil.

Sebastian Vettel claimed his first victory since July, but it was Hamilton who stole the show on Sunday with his gallop through the field.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things we learned from the Brazilian Grand Prix.

1. Hamilton believes he could have won

Lewis Hamilton felt he was quick enough to win the Brazilian Grand Prix if his tyres had help up (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

2. Vettel win spares Ferrari blushes

Sebastian Vettel claimed his first win since the summer break in Sao Paulo (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

3. Security in the spotlight after incidents

Advertising

Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017

The penultimate round of the season was overshadowed by a number of armed hold-ups outside the circuit. Hamilton’s Mercedes team were exposed to the most harrowing ordeal when eight members – one of which had a gun held to his head – were robbed as they left the track at 10pm on Friday night. The FIA, Formula One’s sporting federation, insisted on an increased police presence for the remainder of the weekend, but staff from Sauber were targeted on Saturday night and officials from tyre supplier Pirelli were also caught up in a hold-up after the race on Sunday – fortunately both groups escaped unharmed. Interlagos has a deal to host the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2020, but last week’s harrowing incidents will put the future of the iconic race in doubt.

4. Massa says goodbye to Brazil (again)

Felipe Massa said his final appearance in Brazil felt like a win as he held off a late charge from Fernando Alonso to finish seventh. We have been here before, of course. Massa, who planned to retire last year, was given an emotional send off by the Sao Paulo crowd after he crashed out of the rain-hit race. But this time, the 11-time race winner was adamant that enough really is enough. “Today I finished like I wanted,” Massa said. “Last year I had so much love and emotion from the people but I didn’t finish the race like I wanted. It definitely felt like a victory today.”

Advertising

An emotional Felipe Massa at the end of his final Brazilian Grand Prix (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)

I’ll not be forgetting these next few weeks for a while ? https://t.co/6k60mJCb7V — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) November 13, 2017

British teenager Lando Norris will be handed his Formula Two debut at the final round of the season in Abu Dhabi later this month. Norris, who turns 18 today, will compete for Campos Racing in F1’s feeder series at the Yas Marina circuit. Norris emulated Hamilton by winning the Formula Three championship last month and has been rewarded with the role of McLaren reserve driver in 2018. He will also take part in a two-day tyre test for the British team which gets under way at Interlagos tomorrow.