5 classic encounters between England and Brazil
The two nations will meet for the 26th time in competitive action
England face Brazil on Tuesday night in another high profile friendly at Wembley following Friday’s goalless draw against world champions Germany.
It will be the 26th competitive fixture between the two nations dating back to 1956, with Brazil’s 11 wins stacking up favourably against England’s four.
Here, we take a look at five classic England versus Brazil encounters.
England 4 Brazil 2 (friendly, Wembley, May 1956)
Brazil 5 England 1 (Nations’ Cup, Maracana Stadium, May 1964)
Brazil 1 England 0 (World Cup, Guadalajara, June 1970)
Sir Alf Ramsay’s world champions England played pre-tournament favourites Brazil in the group stages in an iconic match many wanted to see repeated in the final. Bobby Moore at his brilliant best against Pele, Gordon Banks pulling off one of the all-time great saves, substitute Jeff Astle’s glaring miss and Jairzinho’s winner helped make this encounter a classic. England progressed to the quarter-finals only to let slip a 2-0 lead against West Germany, while Brazil, with their toughest match behind them, went on to lift the World Cup for the third time.
Brazil 0 England 2 (friendly, Maracana Stadium, June 1984)
Brazil 2 England 1 (World Cup, Shizuoka, June 2002)
