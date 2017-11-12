Wales waiting on Jonathan Davies fitness update after injury against Australia

Wales face an anxious wait surrounding star centre Jonathan Davies’ fitness for the rest of their autumn campaign.

Davies was helped from the Principality Stadium pitch after suffering a suspected ankle injury during the dying seconds of Wales’ 29-21 defeat against Australia.

Although Wales head coach Warren Gatland is set to make several changes for next Saturday’s appointment with Georgia, 65 times-capped Davies is an integral part of his plans. World champions New Zealand are Wales’ opponents on November 25, and then South Africa seven days later.

Davies was British and Irish Lions’ player of the series against New Zealand earlier this year.

“It doesn’t look brilliant,” Gatland said immediately after the game. “He has been strapped up, and he’s on a crutch.” An update is expected on Monday.

Other than Davies’ problem, Wales emerged largely unscathed from the Wallabies encounter as Australia reeled off a 13th successive victory in the fixture following tries for Tatafu Polota-Nau, Adam Coleman, Michael Hooper and Kurtley Beale.

But Wales, who shifted their tactical and creative emphasis by fielding two midfield playmakers in Dan Biggar and Owen Williams, showed considerable attacking ambition and also fielded three new caps – centre Owen Watkin, prop Leon Brown and flanker Sam Cross – as the 2019 World Cup countdown begins to gather pace.

Advertising

“We’ll build on this performance,” says Ken Owens post-match. #WALvAUS pic.twitter.com/gMp0fXum3a — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 11, 2017

“We are disappointed in terms of the result, but we talked about putting some new faces out there,” Gatland said.

“There were three new caps, three (more) guys having their first game at home, and some youngsters in there. They will get better from that experience, and as a team we tend to get stronger as the campaign goes on.

“That was Australia’s ninth game together in the last few months. If you look at where they started in the first game of the Rugby Championship, they played New Zealand, who had come out of a tough Lions series, and the All Blacks put 50 points on them.

Advertising

“By game seven, they had turned that result and beat the All Blacks.

“Our whole focus now is on planning and the countdown to the World Cup. It’s about picking and exposing some young players and giving them experience and opportunity and developing different types of styles.

????️ WRU TV – We hear from the latest three Welsh internationals @SCrossy @LeonBrown14 @owenwatkinn Huge moment for this trio yesterday – llongyfarchiadau! pic.twitter.com/DxK25hBjdB — Welsh Rugby Union ???? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 12, 2017

“We have got Australia in our World Cup group, and with two years of camps together we will go into that group with a lot of confidence that we are capable of winning that pool.

“I think we will make a lot of changes for next week. Some of the younger boys will get a chance, and some players that have come back into the squad will get an opportunity as well.

“There is a good chance for players to go out and perform next week and put themselves in contention for the All Blacks. So that’s important.”

Georgia are also in Wales’ 2019 World Cup group, and, while the countries have never previously met, Gatland and his players will have observed a 54-22 victory over Canada in Tbilisi on Saturday that was a highlighted by a 34-point haul for full-back Soso Matiashvili, who amassed two tries, six conversions and four penalties.