Saints run Buffalo into the ground to secure seventh straight win

The New Orleans Saints made it seven straight NFL wins with a franchise-record six rushing touchdowns to hammer the Buffalo Bills 47-10.

The Saints lost their first two games this season but have been relentless since and comfortably lead the NFC South, with a new and improved defence and ground game to the fore.

Mark Ingram rumbled in for a hat-trick as he and Alvin Kamara each exceeded 100 yards. Kamara, rookie Trey Edmunds and even veteran quarterback Drew Brees also ran for touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, out injured since the start of last season, was visibly emotional on the sideline as he returned to back up Case Keenum, who threw touchdowns to Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and David Morgan in a 38-30 win over the Washington Redskins.

Minnesota’s NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers met at Soldier Field, with the Packers coming out 23-16 winners thanks to touchdowns from Ty Montgomery and Davante Adams.

The Detroit Lions joined the Packers on 5-4, two games behind the Vikes, with a hard-fought 38-24 success against the winless Cleveland Browns as Matt Stafford threw touchdown passes to Theo Riddick, Eric Ebron and Golden Tate.

Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster was once again the star for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they pulled out a 20-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts to move to 7-2. The rookie receiver had 97 yards and a touchdown and though Chris Boswell sent one late field goal attempt off the upright, he nailed the game-winner as time expired.

DeMarco Murray’s three touchdowns saw the Tennessee Titans win a back-and-forth game against the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 thanks to AJ Bouye’s interception in overtime and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 15-10 against the New York Jets.