Rokoduguni honoured to play his part in Remembrance Day victory

Semesa Rokoduguni was able to reflect on an emotional Remembrance Day after scoring the decisive try in England’s victory over Argentina.

The autumn opener at Twickenham had particular poignancy for Rokoduguni, a lance-corporal in the Royal Scots Dragoon guards who served in Afghanistan.

The Bath wing stepped off the bench early in the match when Mike Brown departed concussed to touch down in the 67th minute of a dour 21-8 victory described by a seething Eddie Jones as a “grindathon”.

A handful of his British Army colleagues, both retired and serving, were watching from the stands as he took Henry Slade’s pass and dived over.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be at Twickenham on this day for the armed forces,” Rokoduguni said.

“For me personally, it was an honour to represent the military as a whole for all those who have served in the past and those who are serving at the moment.

“To be part of the winning team and to score the try makes it extra special. It was an emotional day for me.

“I had a few mates and a couple of bosses there at Twickenham and I was looking forward to meeting them for a few beers. It was a special day for us.”

Rokoduguni won his third cap after Jonny May and Jack Nowell were ruled out by injury and will be hoping the pattern of his previous two Test outings is not repeated.

In 2014 and 2016 he was jettisoned immediately, most recently despite Jones promising not to select the 30-year-old and then drop him in the manner of Stuart Lancaster two years earlier.

Rokoduguni insists he has not been scarred by those experiences.

He said: “The only thing that is in my control is my performance in training throughout the week. I have to turn up to training with the right mindset and the right attitude.

“There are a lot of wingers out there so I need to get my hands on the ball as often as possible rather than just hugging the touchline.

“I need to look for work off the wing and that will put me in a good position to contest for the jersey. When an opportunity like this comes you have to take it with both hands.”

Jones insists Rokoduguni “took his opportunities, which were very limited” and was pleased with the improvement in his defending – but he was infuriated by the overall performance of the team.

At one point during the second half a television camera in front of the coach’s box showed Jones slam down his notebook and mouth “f***, how f****** stupid are we?”

When questioned about the outburst, Jones said “We want to play good rugby so I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t be frustrated.”