Might Bite up and running with pleasing display at Sandown

Might Bite enjoyed a straightforward success on his seasonal debut in the 188Bet Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown.

Last season’s champion staying novice put in a good round of jumping to outclass three rivals with little difficulty in the hands of Nico de Boinville.

Frodon made the early running but Might Bite was never far away and jumped into the lead down the back straight on the final circuit a long way from home.

The Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old asserted over the last couple of fences and justified his short odds of 4-9 favourite to score comfortably by eight lengths. Frodon held Label Des Obeaux by half a length for second. As De Mee was last of the four runners.

“Job done. I’m happy with that,” De Boinville told Racing UK.

“He was very fresh and well going down to the first. I felt I had to take it (the running) up when I did just because he was enjoying himself so much.

“He’ll come on bundles for that. The big fences played to his strengths. He was pretty straightforward and he’ll come on loads for that. I really like him.

“He’s got so much scope for improvement that I think he’ll be even better than he was last year.”

A delighted Henderson said: “It was straightforward. His jumping was great. He just needed a run and I think he was running a bit fresh. He settled well and he jumped beautifully. That was ideal.

“Our objective is the King George and most agreed the sensible thing was to come here (rather than the Betfair Chase at Haydock). He won’t run again until then and he’ll be miles straighter than he was today. That’s part one done.

“Our job is now to get him there on Boxing Day quite a lot fitter than he was today. I wouldn’t say a racecourse gallop would go amiss, actually.

“We’ll try and win the King George and then make a second-half-of-the-season plan.”