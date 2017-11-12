Advertising
McGillvary brace helps England to convincing win over France
The Huddersfield winger scored a pair of tries as England strolled to victory.
Jermaine McGillvary helped England flex their muscles for the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a comprehensive 36-6 defeat of France in Perth.
The Huddersfield winger, who was cleared to play in England’s final group game after being found not guilty of biting Lebanon captain Robbie Farah, scored two of his side’s seven tries to take his total for the World Cup to four and his overall tally to nine in as many Tests.
McGillvary was among a host of impressive performers as Wayne Bennett’s men brushed aside the challenge of the French to warm up for next Sunday’s clash with Papua New Guinea in Melbourne.
Tweet of the match
Key moment
Advertising
England’s dominant physical presence was illustrated in the very first minute when France loose forward Jason Baitieri bounced off Mike McMeeken as he attempted to bring the England second rower to ground. That set the tone for the rest of the match.
Main man
Gareth Widdop, a specialist stand-off, turned the clock back with an impressive performance at full-back, scoring one and having a hand in two others, as he gave coach Wayne Bennett a selection headache ahead of the knockout stages.
Advertising
How they rated
England: G Widdop 8/10, S Ratchford 7, M Percival 6, J Bateman 7, J McGillvary 7, K Brown 6, L Gale 6, C Hill 5, J Roby 7, J Graham 7, B Currie 6, M McMeeken 6, S O’Loughlin 6. Interchange: T Burgess 6, A Walmsley 7, S Taylor 5, G Williams 5.
Who’s up next?
England v Papua New Guinea (Melbourne, World Cup quarter-final, Sunday, November 17).
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.