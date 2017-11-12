McGillvary brace helps England to convincing win over France

Jermaine McGillvary helped England flex their muscles for the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a comprehensive 36-6 defeat of France in Perth.

The Huddersfield winger, who was cleared to play in England’s final group game after being found not guilty of biting Lebanon captain Robbie Farah, scored two of his side’s seven tries to take his total for the World Cup to four and his overall tally to nine in as many Tests.

McGillvary was among a host of impressive performers as Wayne Bennett’s men brushed aside the challenge of the French to warm up for next Sunday’s clash with Papua New Guinea in Melbourne.

The team progress to the #RLWC2017 quarter finals with a 36-6 victory over France pic.twitter.com/8W39WnQEvM — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 12, 2017

Tweet of the match

There is plenty of work for England still to do… #RLWC2017 pic.twitter.com/Uke7gC055O — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 12, 2017

Key moment

Mike McMeeken made an early impact for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s dominant physical presence was illustrated in the very first minute when France loose forward Jason Baitieri bounced off Mike McMeeken as he attempted to bring the England second rower to ground. That set the tone for the rest of the match.

Main man

Two assists and some superb kicking pic.twitter.com/ArVkaQjZkw — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 12, 2017

Gareth Widdop, a specialist stand-off, turned the clock back with an impressive performance at full-back, scoring one and having a hand in two others, as he gave coach Wayne Bennett a selection headache ahead of the knockout stages.

How they rated

England: G Widdop 8/10, S Ratchford 7, M Percival 6, J Bateman 7, J McGillvary 7, K Brown 6, L Gale 6, C Hill 5, J Roby 7, J Graham 7, B Currie 6, M McMeeken 6, S O’Loughlin 6. Interchange: T Burgess 6, A Walmsley 7, S Taylor 5, G Williams 5.

Who’s up next?

We play Papua New Guinea in the #RLWC2017 Quarter Finals next Sunday (19th Nov) in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/lir1lhNKnp — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 12, 2017

England v Papua New Guinea (Melbourne, World Cup quarter-final, Sunday, November 17).