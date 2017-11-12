Marc Marquez defends MotoGP crown

Defending champion Marc Marquez sealed his fourth MotoGP world title on Sunday as the 2017 season concluded in Valencia.

The 24-year-old Honda rider – also champion in 2016, 2014 and 2013 – had gone into the showdown in his native Spain very much on course to retain his crown, lying 21 points clear of second-placed Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) in the overall standings.

And the subsequent action saw Italy’s Dovizioso crash out before Marquez, who had survived a scare at one point when he went off track, finished third behind compatriot and team-mate Dani Pedrosa and runner-up Johann Zarco (Yamaha) of France.

Marquez, the youngest man to win four titles in the class, ends the championship with a total of 298 points, ahead of Dovizioso on 261 and another Spaniard, Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), on 230.