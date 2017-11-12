Advertising
Marc Marquez defends MotoGP crown
The 24-year-old Spaniard is the youngest rider to win four titles in the class
Defending champion Marc Marquez sealed his fourth MotoGP world title on Sunday as the 2017 season concluded in Valencia.
The 24-year-old Honda rider – also champion in 2016, 2014 and 2013 – had gone into the showdown in his native Spain very much on course to retain his crown, lying 21 points clear of second-placed Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) in the overall standings.
And the subsequent action saw Italy’s Dovizioso crash out before Marquez, who had survived a scare at one point when he went off track, finished third behind compatriot and team-mate Dani Pedrosa and runner-up Johann Zarco (Yamaha) of France.
Marquez, the youngest man to win four titles in the class, ends the championship with a total of 298 points, ahead of Dovizioso on 261 and another Spaniard, Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), on 230.
