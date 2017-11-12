Italy v Sweden talking points

Italy face Sweden at the San Siro on Monday in the second leg of their World Cup qualifying play-off.

Friday’s first leg in Stockholm saw the Swedes win 1-0.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some talking points ahead of the return meeting.

Italy on the brink of a new low

Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura

Should that occur, it seems certain it will spell the end for the tenure of boss Gian Piero Ventura, who has come under increasing pressure as the qualifying campaign has gone on.

Buffon’s final bow?

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

He has been keen in the build-up to Monday’s game to try to keep the focus on the team as a whole, stressing with regard to the prospect of his retirement that that situation “doesn’t matter at all” at the moment.

Another feisty encounter?

It will be interesting to see how much physical edge there is to Monday’s contest given the extent of it on Friday.

It was certainly notable on the Swedish side, from the moment in the opening seconds when Ola Toivonen’s elbow caught Leonardo Bonucci in the face – although a yellow card for Marcus Berg was the only booking for the hosts in the match, while Italy’s Marco Verratti picked up a caution that rules him out of the second leg.

Bonucci, who sustained a broken nose, was later quoted as saying the Swedes “grappled with us throughout”. Meanwhile, of the Italians, Sweden defender Ludwig Augustinsson said: “They fell over a lot, they were doing their usual tricks. If any team played dirtier than the other, it was Italy.”

Sweden on a roll

Reaching a first World Cup finals since 2006 would cap what has been some year so far for Sweden. The first-leg result made it seven wins from 11 games for Janne Andersson’s side in 2017, which has also included victories against Portugal and France and thrashings of Slovakia (6-0), Belarus (two 4-0 wins), and Luxembourg (8-0).