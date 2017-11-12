Apple’s Jade shines as Gordon Elliott rules at Navan

Apple’s Jade was the star act in a big-race Navan hat-trick for the irresistible combination of trainer Gordon Elliott, jockey Jack Kennedy and owners Gigginstown House Stud.

The multiple Grade One-winning mare made light of a 7lb penalty in the Lismullen Hurdle to suggest she is set for a lucrative campaign.

Jer’s Girl looked a danger from three out but the class of Apple’s Jade kicked in from the last and the 8-15 favourite won cosily by two lengths.

Elliott said: “She’s tough. He (Kennedy) was able to make the running on her and keep it simple. Jack said she’ll come on from it. She’s busy enough at home and does everything in front on her own, but that’s just the way she is.”

Stablemate Clarcam (7-2) later ran out a game winner of the other Grade Two contest on the card, the Fortria Chase.

The seven-year-old dug deep to beat long-time leader Alisier D’Irlande by half a length after being held up in the early stages.

Elliott said: “He’s a little star. He’s won two Grade Ones. He’s only seven but he’s been around a long time.

“I’m not sure where we’ll go with him now.”

Thriller in the Fortria Chase – Clarcam the winner at @NavanRacecourse! pic.twitter.com/YGf4gHc6CJ — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 12, 2017

Mengli Khan looked a bright prospect (5-4 favourite) when sparking the Elliott treble in the Grade Three For Auction Novice Hurdle at Navan.

The four-year-old showed he had come on for his success over the course and distance in September with a fluent display as he struck by four lengths from Stratum.

Elliott said: “He was good there and I’d say he’ll go for the Royal Bond – he’s a two-miler.”

Mengli Khan likes the Navan hill. A #navanform maiden hurdle here in September – today wins the Gr3 For Auction Hurdle for @gelliott_racing & @jackkennedy15 pic.twitter.com/hHWQAc8aNq — Navan Racecourse (@NavanRacecourse) November 12, 2017

The County Meath handler and Gigginstown had a fourth winner through Invincible Cave (7-4), who took the bumper under Lisa O’Neill.

Willie Mullins got in on the act as Footpad (4-6 favourite) made a wining debut over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

The Grade One-winning hurdler romped home by 11 lengths from Brelade in the hands of Daryl Jacob to have Mullins thinking of the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse next month.

"Every time he saw a fence he just wanted to attack it" – Daryl Jacob on impressive chase debutant Footpad… pic.twitter.com/viqcoKeYFe — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 12, 2017

Mullins said: “He is a very natural jumper at home and he did the same here.

“I thought it was a good performance for a first-time-out novice. He’s as good a novice as I’ve seen schooling at home.

“I’d imagine we’ll look at the Drinmore. The way he was going there I’d be happy to stick at two miles but the Drinmore is two and a half so we’ll look at that.

“He has no problem going two and a half as he was a two-and-a-half-mile hurdler.”