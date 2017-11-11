London Prize proves best in Elite test for Ian Williams

Cesarewitch runner-up London Prize went one better in the Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

The Ian Williams-trained six-year-old won the Imperial Cup at Sandown in the spring, since which he has claimed Flat races at Goodwood and Newcastle before finding only handicap blot Withhold too strong at Newmarket last month.

He was a 4-1 shot reverting the jumping game and after travelling well in the hands of Tom O’Brien, took over the running from 5-2 favourite Lough Derg Spirit rounding the home turn.

4-1 London Prize wins the Unibet Elite Hurdle Handicap – Watch now live on @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/SxoMN6ux2Z — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 11, 2017

Flying Tiger moved ominously into his slipstream, but wilted when asked for maximum effort and London Prize galloped all the way to the line to take the Grade Two prize by three lengths.

Lough Derg Spirit rallied to beat Flying Tiger to the runner-up spot.

Speaking after completing a notable across-the-card double with Saunter in the November Handicap at Doncaster, Williams said: “I thought London Prize was tremendous. I thought he was up against it, particularly over the two miles at Wincanton, but Tom has given him a great ride.”

A big day for trainer Ian Williams (Neal Simpson/EMPICS)

Advertising

Williams added: “Potentially he was well-handicapped on his Flat form, but I wondered if he would have the toe round there.

“He’ll potentially run in the Greatwood Hurdle (at Cheltenham next Sunday). We originally went to Wincanton because the owners weren’t available on Greatwood day, but it depends on what the handicapper does and if he’s bucking and squealing.”

Jeremy Scott’s stable stalwart Melodic Rendezvous won the Elite Hurdle in 2013, but trailed home last of seven runners this time and was immediately retired by his trainer.