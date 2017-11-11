Ireland ease to victory over South Africa

Ireland were too good for South Africa in Dublin, scoring four tries in a convincing 38-3 victory on Saturday.

South Africa look likely to beat Ireland to hosting Rugby World Cup 2023 – but on the field Joe Schmidt’s men appear some distance ahead of the rebuilding Springboks.

Andrew Conway set things in motion, snatching Conor Murray’s bouncing ball high bomb clean away from three defenders, before racing into the corner.

Tries from Andrew Conway @RhysRuddock @robert_herring2 & @JacobStockdale & the boot of Man of the Match Jonathan Sexton saw gave Ireland a 38 – 3 win. #TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/tjGky1ZZCJ — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 11, 2017

Tweet of the match

Ireland wearing charcoal & heading for a record win over South Africa. Joe Schmidt gradually turning us into the All-Blacks. #IREVRSA — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) November 11, 2017

Star man – Andrew Conway

The winger was a constant thorn in the side of an overpowered Springboks team and he constantly carved through the South African defensive line, scoring the first try and played a significant role in two others.

Moment of the match

Rhys Ruddock’s try nine minutes from time wrapped up victory but it was the build-up play that made it. Robbie Henshaw broke the Springboks line and the ball was flung wide to Andrew Conway, who was stopped just short of the line but quick ball saw Ruddock bulldoze over from close range.

Impressive Ireland

Ireland dominated an out-of-sorts South Africa in Dublin and it was with a mix of flair and brute force. They bossed the breakdown, their kicking game had the Springboks in disarray and when they spun the ball wide, especially to Conway, they had South Africa in tatters. And as South Africa tired in the last quarter, they were clinical in their finishing. On this form Ireland will take some stopping in the Six Nations.

Colour clash

Ireland’s change of strip to navy with green stripes on the shoulder was remarkably similar to that of the Springboks and made it difficult to distinguish between the two sides at the Aviva Stadium.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

Ireland v Fiji, Dublin, Test match, Saturday, November 18

France v South Africa, Paris, Test match, Saturday, November 18