Menu

Advertising

How did Steph Curry do this?

UK Sport | Published:

NBA’s sharpest shooter has done something quite unbelievable

Two-time MVP Steph Curry is arguably the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen.

The Golden State Warrior has changed the direction of the sport with his dead-eye three-point shooting, with fans arriving to games early in order to watch him warm-up.

Curry, a 44 per cent career shooter from three, has scored them from the tunnel, with one hand, with his phone in his hand and now he has gone one step further.

This footage from fan account Lets Go Warriors shows Curry has another string to his bow – it’s a good job the NBA prohibits use of the feet.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News