England win ugly but maintain hot streak over Argentina under Eddie Jones

Nathan Hughes’ first Test try and Semesa Rokoduguni’s second-half score earned England a scrappy 21-8 win over Argentina at Twickenham.

Head coach Eddie Jones’ frustrations were clear after a scrappy encounter, which also featured 11 points from the boot of George Ford, and with his compatriots Australia sure to offer a sterner test next Saturday.

Argentina, who have now lost 18 times in 23 Tests since reaching the 2015 World Cup semi-finals, scored a late try through Nicolas Sanchez to sour Jones’ mood further.

Star man – Sam Underhill

The Bath man was one of the few positives, tackling well and making a nuisance of himself at the breakdown, as an openside flanker should. Mako Vunipola and Hughes also performed well.

Moment of the match

Lozowski tore through the Argentina defence to awaken the Twickenham crowd from their slumber and spark the move which led to Rokoduguni’s score from Slade’s long pass.

Work in progress

Like Twickenham, which is undergoing a face lift, and the turf made patchy by hosting NFL, Jones’ team is growing. Jones had hoped his more peripheral players would show their ability, but the performance instead emphasised the importance of today’s water carrier, Owen Farrell.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

England v Australia, Twickenham, Test match, Saturday, November 18

Italy v Argentina, Florence, Test match, Saturday, November 18