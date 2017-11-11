England race to Ashes warm-up victory against Cricket Australia

England took just 30 minutes on the fourth day to complete a 192-run victory over a Cricket Australia XI in their pink-ball Ashes warm-up match at the Adelaide Oval.

Craig Overton finished with figures of three for 15, and James Anderson three for 12, as the hosts were bowled out for 75 in their second innings.

Matt Short and Gurinder Sandhu had held England up through an extra half-hour the previous evening as CA recovered from 25 for seven, but Overton broke the eighth-wicket stand without addition to the overnight 45 in the first over of the new day.

Three wickets in half-an-hour and we win our tour match against CA XI by 192 runs! #Asheshttps://t.co/rIQnGekoUq pic.twitter.com/3hD3KmGj8P — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 11, 2017

Short made it easy for the Somerset seamer, in fact, aiming an ambitious pull at a ball which was only just short of a length and smashed into middle-stump.

Number 10 Daniel Fallins tried a variation of the same shot in Overton’s second over, to a more appropriate delivery, but he too missed and was hit on the helmet.

It was Anderson who took the ninth wicket, left-hander Sandhu lbw from round the wicket – and then, after Fallins had registered CA’s first run of the day in the seventh over with a single chipped into the leg-side off Overton, number 11 Jackson Coleman got off the mark by carving a four over square-cover five balls later.

The match was done, though, when Anderson had Fallins flailing an edge to slip in his next over.