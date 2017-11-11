Ellyse Perry prematurely celebrates her Ashes double hundred but gets there in the end

If Australia women batsman Ellyse Perry ever dreamed of scoring an Ashes double hundred, then it is unlikely to be in the circumstances that actually panned out.

The 27-year-old posted the highest Test score by an Australian but only after she had celebrated prematurely in embarrassing fashion.

Perry could easily have been left red-faced as on 194 she launched Laura Marsh to the boundary and immediately celebrated in grand style, taking off her helmet and raising her bat to all four corners of the ground.

However, after England fielder Laura Winfield signalled to the umpires that the ball might have bounced, the officials consulted replays, which showed Perry had in fact hit a four and not a six, leaving her on 198.

What made it even more awkward was the fact that her side were nine wickets down and her batting partner Megan Schutt was looking nervy at the other end.

Perry, who had never scored an international century before this innings, was not to be denied and eventually got to the landmark in the next over, though her celebrations were this time more under-stated.

The right-hander went on to finish 213 not out as the hosts declared on 448 for nine, a first-innings lead of 168.