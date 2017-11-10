Wales v Australia talking points

Wales face Australia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday as they launch an autumn series that also includes appointments with Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the talking points prior to the countries’ 41st meeting.

Can Wales end their long losing run against Australia?

Warren Gatland reached the 10th anniversary of his appointment as Wales head coach on Thursday. The last time Wales beat Australia, he had been in charge for barely 12 months. It is a long and frustrating losing run from a Welsh perspective, beaten 12 times in succession by the Wallabies, with seven of those defeats in Cardiff and half the total losses being by five points or less. With Australia lurking in Wales’ 2019 World Cup pool, this weekend would be a perfect time for Gatland’s players to start redressing the balance.

Why are Wales such slow starters in the autumn Tests?

Wales have not won the opening Test of an autumn series since head coach Warren Gatland took charge (Aaron Chown/PA)

Will Wales’ new tactical approach of fielding two midfield playmakers work?

Have Wales got one injury too many on this occasion?

Sam Warburton is among the injured Wales players who miss Saturday’s game against Australia (David Davies/PA)

Can Wales stop Michael Hooper from bossing the breakdown?