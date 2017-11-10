Nicky Henderson takes wraps off exciting Might Bite at Sandown

Might Bite faces just three opponents on his eagerly anticipated return to action in the Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown on Sunday.

Nicky Henderson’s eight-year-old was the dominant force in the staying novice division over fences last term, recovering from a heavy fall at Kempton on Boxing Day to win the RSA Chase at Cheltenham in remarkable circumstances.

Nico de Boinville’s partner almost threw away the race when he badly lost his concentration after the final fence, but he recovered late on to defeat stablemate Whisper by a nose.

7-2F Might Bite wins the RSA Novices' Chase in dramatic fashion from Whisper after swerving his way up the hill #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/ru1YpTykVL — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 15, 2017

Might Bite’s brilliance was better advertised when he followed up in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree and he now reappears at Sandown in a race won by Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Coneygree in 2015.

Henderson told Press Association Sport: “He’s in good form, his work has been good and he schooled well. We’re very happy with him.

“This is a ‘get-ready race’ rather than D-day, but it’s a nice starting point.”

Might Bite and Nico De Boinville jump the final fence at Aintree (Peter Byrne/PA)

Should Might Bite come through his comeback run unscathed, his likely next port of call is the King George VI Chase at Kempton, for which he is the general 7-2 favourite.

While he would appear to face a relatively straightforward task in the Sandown Listed contest, Henderson is taking nothing for granted, adding: “He did get beaten on his first run at Ffos Las last year!”

Paul Nicholls saddles Frodon and As De Mee, while Label Des Obeaux from Alan King’s yard completes the quartet.