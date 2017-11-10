Menu

James Anderson steps up to vice-captaincy position for Ashes tour

UK Sport | Published:

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker fills the void left by the unavailable Ben Stokes

James Anderson will serve as Joe Root’s vice-captain on their Ashes tour, the England camp have confirmed.

Anderson fills the vacancy left by Ben Stokes’ current unavailability, as the all-rounder waits at home to discover whether he will be charged after being arrested in September on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker was one of a clutch of obvious candidates, also including his fellow seamer Stuart Broad and former captain Alastair Cook.

Anderson spoke earlier this week about the possibility of becoming vice-captain, confirming he would not rule himself out if asked but adding too that he does not see the role as a critical one – with so many experienced players on hand to help Root.

Asked on Monday if he would say no to the vice-captaincy, Anderson said: “Of course not, I wouldn’t.”

At 35, with 506 Test wickets to his name, he has evolved into one of the captain’s go-to tactical advisers on the pitch – and it is a responsibility he relishes.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve seen my role in the team as a leader,” he added.

”With young bowlers coming into the team, I’ve tried to help out as much as I can… I think it’s important Joe has people he can rely upon.”

