‘I’ll give it 100 per cent’ – uncapped Tom Curran ready for Ashes opportunity

Tom Curran is ready to give his unexpected Ashes opportunity his all.

Curran arrived in Adelaide on Friday morning, less than three days after being called up from London to replace the injured Steven Finn.

The uncapped 22-year-old may well be pressed into action for England’s third and final warm-up match in Townsville next week too, after fellow seamer Jake Ball sprained his right ankle on Thursday during the ongoing day-night fixture against a Cricket Australia XI.

Whether Curran is needed then or for an Ashes Test debut later, speaking just hours after landing in Australia, he made clear he is ready.

Asked that very question, he said: “Definitely … I just landed this morning, but whatever I’m asked I’ll give it 100 per cent.

“It’s happened a lot quicker than I would have expected, with a couple of injuries, but that’s professional sport – you get your go, and it’s about taking it.

“That’s my plan.”

Advertising

Thank you again everyone!! I'm excited for this challenge, I'm ready to take it on, keep learning and keep improving. Let's do this #Ashes?? — Tom Curran (@_TC59) November 8, 2017

Curran, brother of fellow Surrey star Sam and son of the late ex-Zimbabwe, Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire all-rounder Kevin, was originally scheduled for a lucrative Big Bash campaign with Hobart Hurricanes from next month.

That will not happen, but he added on Test Match Special: “This is as big as it gets.

“Being involved in an Ashes series is what I have dreamed of since I was a kid and it’s a great opportunity for me… I can’t wait to get amongst it.

Advertising

“I’m overwhelmed with emotion, and it’s a very proud day for both myself and my family.”

? Keep an eye on our Instagram page tomorrow. @_TC59 will be in charge, in our first ever Instagram Takeover! ?#InstaTakeover #3feathers pic.twitter.com/klgiOY1gR1 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) November 5, 2017

He has had a mesmerising 48 hours since learning of his call-up, but looked and sounded alert on arrival at the Adelaide Oval.

Casting his mind back, Curran said: “I was having a little sleep, woke up to two missed calls – and there’s been a lot happening since then.

“I was supposed to be going to the Twenty20 tournament in South Africa – so when that got cancelled I pretty much had some time to train in England before coming out here to play in the Big Bash.

“It looks like the Big Bash is off for me now. Playing in that would have been a great experience, but it doesn’t get bigger than playing in an Ashes series.”