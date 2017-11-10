Harden outshines James as Rockets heap more misery on Cavaliers

James Harden propelled the Houston Rockets to another win with a triple-double against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Facing the Cavs’ LeBron James, Harden made 35 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists to James’ 33 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The last player to see such numbers as Harden’s in the last 30 seasons, including five steals, was Michael Jordan in 1989.

The Cavs fought hard in the closing stages of the game, narrowing the lead to 112-111 with a minute-and-a-half left on the clock, but with the pressure mounting, both Harden and James missed lay-up shots.

And it was left to Clint Capela, who had earlier found the basket thanks to a Harden alley-opp, to block a shot by James in the dying seconds and secure the victory.

The 117-113 defeat leaves the Cavs with six losses in eight games as the Rockets continue on a four-game winning streak.

In Washington, John Wall helped the Wizards to victory over the LA Lakers following their defeat away from home two weeks ago.

Wall scored 23 points and Bradley Beal added 22 as Washington took a 111-95 win.

But Lonzo Ball’s bad run of form for LA continued, with the point guard only making 10 points as well as eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Sacramento Kings edged a win over Philadelphia in a tightly-fought 109-108 game.

The 76ers came to life in the fourth quarter with Ben Simmons, who made 18 points and six assists, scoring six straight points including a stunning one-handed driving dunk.

With Philadelphia leading 108-102 at one point, the Kings got to work and De’Aaron Fox ended the 76ers’ five-game winning streak with a late 19ft jumper to help seal the win.

Mudiay scores 21 off the bench to power @nuggets to home win! pic.twitter.com/wvrmCeZ2vA — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors overcame New Orleans for their fifth straight win over the Pelicans, finishing at 122-118, while Emmanuel Mudiay’s 21 points helped the Denver Nuggets beat Oklahoma City Thunder 102-94.