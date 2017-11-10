Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Marko Arnautovic could be sold by new West Ham manager David Moyes in January, just fourth months after joining the club, the Mirror reports. The new boss has reportedly been given the go-ahead to be put his stamp on the playing staff, with the under-performing Arnautovic one of those rumoured to be on the way out after costing a club record £25 million in the summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is being targeted by Paris St Germain to replace Unai Emery as manager, the Sun reports. According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Emery faces the axe if PSG fail to progress to the Champions League semi-finals, with the club said to have contacted Conte’s representatives over a possible move.

The Italian could lined up to replace Unai Emery at Paris St Germain (Frank Austein/AP/PA)

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka looks set to head for England, the Mirror reports. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have shown an interest in the 22-year-old and now Germany’s general manager Oliver Bierhoff has hinted the young talent has been lured to the Premier League. The paper reports him as saying: “We feel that England, because of the amount of money you have with TV rights, young talented players like Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka are moving to England…”



Schalke and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka looks set for a switch to the Premier League (Scott Heavey/PA)

Following the departure of Michael Emenalo as Chelsea’s technical director, Frank Lampard is said to be open to returning to the club he played at for 13 years, according to the Evening Standard. Asked about the vacant spot, the Blues veteran said he would “love” to get involved at Stamford Bridge in some way, the paper reports.

Social round-up

Worried, Chelsea fans? Eden Hazard has admitted it would be a 'dream' to play under Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane https://t.co/RnwgFNYkaG #CFC pic.twitter.com/fnAXRq1Kxm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 10, 2017

Barcelona star tells the club he wants to leave – with a move lined up https://t.co/vyBxsKuVkF pic.twitter.com/MR5X8sqVkk — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 10, 2017

Remember him? Grant Holt has re-signed for the club where it all began, 14 years later.https://t.co/I9fKVyEENj pic.twitter.com/uszMqxeg7v — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 9, 2017

Players to watch

Kevin Mirallas will decide on his future at Everton following the appointment of a new manager, according to the Liverpool Echo. The Belgian did not make the squad against Watford last weekend and issued an apology recently for his behaviour in a training session. The forward has said he remains “fully committed” to the team, but will reportedly cement his decision once a successor for Ronald Koeman is announced.