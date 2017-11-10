England v Argentina talking points

England open their autumn series against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport examines five talking points heading into the match.

Lions rested

England’s Owen Farrell during the training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

Slade’s chance to shine

England kicking coach Jonny Wilkinson (right) and Henry Slade prepare for the visit of Argentina to Twickenham

Can Ford shoulder the goal-kicking burden?

Good week in camp with the @EnglandRugby lads ? pic.twitter.com/kiaiaJleN9 — George Ford (@George_Fordy) November 3, 2017

Advertising

In standing down Farrell, England have given up a key weapon in the form of one of the sport’s most accurate goalkickers. Deputising is the less consistent George Ford who must prove he can be relied upon if needed – a question mark that still hangs over the in-form Leicester fly-half.

Foot on the Pumas’ throat

England’s Ben Youngs (centre) is tackled by Argentina’s Ramiro Herrera during the Autumn International match at Twickenham last year

Argentina’s malaise

#GiraNoviembre Practicando las destrezas en la entrada en calor del Captain’s Run.#ENGvARG pic.twitter.com/I562kEoQZh — Los Pumas (@lospumas) November 10, 2017

It has been a dreadful year for the Pumas, who have recorded a solitary victory against minnows Georgia in nine Tests including a Rugby Championship whitewash. World Cup semi-finalists in 2015, they have gone backwards amid concerns over their switch to an expansive game which some believe is at odds with their traditional strengths of forward might and set-piece dominance.