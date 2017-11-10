Advertising
England v Argentina talking points
Eddie Jones is looking to make it four successive wins over Argentina as England’s head coach
England open their autumn series against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.
Here, Press Association Sport examines five talking points heading into the match.
Lions rested
Slade’s chance to shine
Can Ford shoulder the goal-kicking burden?
In standing down Farrell, England have given up a key weapon in the form of one of the sport’s most accurate goalkickers. Deputising is the less consistent George Ford who must prove he can be relied upon if needed – a question mark that still hangs over the in-form Leicester fly-half.
Foot on the Pumas’ throat
Argentina’s malaise
It has been a dreadful year for the Pumas, who have recorded a solitary victory against minnows Georgia in nine Tests including a Rugby Championship whitewash. World Cup semi-finalists in 2015, they have gone backwards amid concerns over their switch to an expansive game which some believe is at odds with their traditional strengths of forward might and set-piece dominance.
