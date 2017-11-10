Cristiano Ronaldo brings ‘special guest’ to training

You could have been forgiven for thinking it was “Bring Your Child To Work Day” in Portugal this week.

It was for Cristiano Ronaldo who brought his son Cristiano Junior to training on Friday morning.

Portugal, who have already secured their place in next summer’s World Cup in Russia, are taking on Saudi Abaria in a friendly on Friday night so the mood in training was more relaxed than it would normally be.

Special guest today in training ground ????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/M0mG9Cueu9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 10, 2017

The Real Madrid goal machine posted a photo on his official Twitter account with him and his son – wearing a Ronaldo shirt – both taking a break from training sat on footballs with the message ‘Special guest today in training ground’.

Portugal will hope Junior can go on and have a similar career to his dad – if not better.