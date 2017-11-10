Ben Youngs challenges England to regain momentum in autumn series

Ben Youngs believes England must use the forthcoming autumn internationals to regain momentum following the bittersweet end to their Six Nations campaign.

Defeat to Ireland in March – which wrecked England’s Grand Slam hopes and ended their 100 per cent record under Eddie Jones – was the last time many of the first-choice squad played together due to the summer tour of Argentina clashing with the British and Irish Lions’ trip to New Zealand.

England again come face to face with the Argentinians on Saturday, before hosting Australia and Samoa on successive weekends.

Scrum-half Youngs feels the fixtures present an excellent opportunity to rediscover the form which saw the team win 18 consecutive Tests, prior to the disappointing loss in Dublin.

“We’re massively excited as a group. It’s the first time many of us have been together again since the Ireland game, which was a defeat, so we’re very keen to come together and show that we have learnt our lessons from that game particularly,” said the Leicester Tigers man.

“I think it’s really important that we get back together now, which we have, and really get momentum building again nicely.

“We feel that we’ve still got a lot to go in certain areas and a great period for us to try and develop those areas is certainly the next three weeks.

“I think the next two years is hugely exciting to be a part of this team and the main thing for us is we’ve got to keep developing our team, our squad and the way that we play.”

Head coach Jones has honoured his pledge to rest some of his players involved with the Lions’ summer tour by omitting Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje from the team to face the Pumas.

Farrell’s absence means an opportunity for Henry Slade at inside centre and team-mate Youngs is eager to see the Exeter Chiefs man in action at Twickenham.

“Henry’s obviously had an outstanding start to the year,” Youngs added.

“He’s got some great subtle touches, I’m excited to see him out there; left foot as well gives us another option in terms of field position stuff.

“It’s great when you see someone like Henry come in and you’re just looking forward to seeing him continue the work he’s showed at Exeter.”