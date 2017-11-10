Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud on target as France defeat Wales

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud were on target as France beat Wales 2-0 in their Paris friendly.

Griezmann gave France an 18th-minute lead before Giroud’s deflected effort in the final quarter gave the scoreline a fairer reflection of their dominance.

France struck the woodwork no less than three times with Wales’ best chances coming from the unlikely figure of defender Chris Gunter, who twice forced saves from Steve Mandanda.

FT: ???????? 2-0 ????????????????????????????



It's all over at the Stade de France where goals from Griezmann and Giroud have defeated Wales. #FRAWAL pic.twitter.com/92nTG8VZMG — Wales (@FAWales) November 10, 2017

Five minutes in and I can see what all the fuss about Ethan Ampadu has been about. #FRAWAL — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) November 10, 2017

Star man – Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, right, stood out in Paris (Steven Paston/PA)

Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann was central to most of France’s scintillating one-touch football in the first half and volleyed Les Bleus into the lead, but Mbappe edged it as star of the show. The jet-heeled teenager gave Wales a torrid time whenever in possession. The Paris St Germain forward has all the tricks and electrifying pace, showing glimpses of what can be expected on the world stage next summer in Russia, and was given a rapturous send-off when withdrawn late on by the Stade de France crowd.

The future is bright for Wales

Ampadu & Brooks could still switch to England despite making their Wales debuts – Coleman says he would be "amazed" if that happens. — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) November 10, 2017

Wales boss Chris Coleman sent on teenager Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks for their full international debuts, while Ben Woodman joined them off the bench for the final half an hour. They injected infectious enthusiasm and energy into Coleman’s side. Soon after going on, all three were involved in one of Wales’ best moments as shots rained in during a 66th-minute goalmouth scramble. Sheffield United forward Brooks and Liverpool winger Woodburn then combined in the closing stages for the latter to fire off target. All three could star for their country for years to come.

Les Bleus spoilt for choice

Olivier Giroud started up front and scored for France (Steven Paston/PA)

France manager Didier Deschamps was without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and playmaker Paul Pogba, plus a host of defenders, but the striking talent at his disposal ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals is awesome. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Lyon’s Nabil Fekir all had to settle for a place on the bench as Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Giroud and Mbappe took the game to Wales.

The skipper leads the boys out at the Stade de France. ????#FRAWAL pic.twitter.com/p0IhKrhIpn — Wales (@FAWales) November 10, 2017

Who’s up next?

Germany v France (friendly, Tuesday November 14)

Wales v Panama (friendly, Tuesday November 14)